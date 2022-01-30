Man arrested in Mukah for suspected drug possession

MUKAH (Jan 30): Police have arrested a 35-year-old unemployed man and seized a straw containing crystalised substance suspected to be Methamphetamine during a raid at a house in Desa Merpati here yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the suspect was arrested at around 12.30pm.

“When inspected, a straw containing crystalised substance suspected to be Methamphetamine was found in the suspect’s right hand.

“The substance weighed 0.22 grammes with an estimated value of RM50,” he said.

Muhamad Rizal said their early investigation found the suspect has been using drugs since early this month.

He obtained his supply by hand around Mukah town, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug possession.