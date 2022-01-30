Minos: Abg Salahuddin’s legacy represents virtue of humility

KUCHING (Jan 30): The great legacy left behind by former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng represents the virtue of humility, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Datuk Peter Minos.

“His greatest legacy (is) humility; keeping your feet on the ground, no matter who you are, even (if you are) on a pedestal.

“That is something missing with many big men and politicians in Peninsular Malaysia.

“I really like and respect Tun (Abang Salahuddin) for who he was,” Minos told thesundaypost here.

The political veteran also shared the fond memories he had with the late Abang Salahuddin when the latter was still with Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation and served as state chairman of the Public Service Commission.

“I knew him as a very humble and pleasant person. Once we shared the same office at the old Yayasan Sarawak building opposite the old Sarawak Museum in the early 1970s.

“He used to take me along to buy vegetables and other things at the old Satok open market – very kind of him.”

Minos also remarked the leadership shown by Abang Salahuddin had been exemplary in fighting for a better future for Sarawak.

“Sarawak would be great with leaders like Tun. That’s a man that Sarawak would remember for a long, long time – that one legacy left behind that is highly respected and admired,” added Minos.