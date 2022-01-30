Sarawak records 18 Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Jan 30): Sarawak today recorded 18 Covid-19 cases, all of which were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said six were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while the remaining 12 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

On the breakdown of new cases, the committee said Sibu recorded seven cases, followed by five in Kuching and one each in Bau, Samarahan, Kapit, Mukah, Beluru and Sebauh.

The cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak now stands at 252, 809.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 11 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures.

All the compounds were issued in Kuching and were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.

The Kuching South City Council also issued one compound today for failing to ensure physical distancing in a business premises.