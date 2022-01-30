SCCC to work closely with state govt to facilitate more cooperation between Sabah, China

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) will work closely with the state government to facilitate more economic cooperation as well as woo more Chinese investors and tourists to Sabah.

Its president Datuk Frankie Liew said the state government has called on the private sector to work together to propel the state’s progress under the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan.

“As a business association, SCCC will work closely with the state government facilitate more cooperation between Sabah and China.

“We will also attract more Chinese investors and tourists to explore the opportunities in Sabah, which in turn, will benefit the people here,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.

Liew said the Covid-19 pandemic has improved this year in Sabah and Malaysia, thanks to the effort by the government and frontliners.

Although the battle against Covid-19 was still ongoing, he said the country was revving up its economic recovery measures to put the nation back on track.

On another note, Liew urged the people to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly as the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has made its way into Sabah.

“We must take precautionary measures to prevent the Covid-19 cases from rising again.”