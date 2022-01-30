Sufficient festive goods at markets, grocery stores here

KAPIT (Jan 30): There is sufficient supply of festive goods to meet demand this Chinese New Year.

Chickens, eggs, pork, prawns, fish, cabbage, potatoes, tomatoes, chili, garlic, onions, mandarin oranges, flour, glutinous rice, and vegetable are plentiful at the wet market here (Terasang Market), groceries shops and mini supermarkets.

Traders have also placed price tags and items are sold at prices recommended by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers’ Affairs.

Officer-in-charge of the ministry here, Englebert Inggath Desmond Japar, said enforcement officers were on the ground to check on supply and pricing.

Chairman of Kapit Hawkers’ Association, Kong Siau Kui, who operates a stall at Terasang Market said there was no issue with the supply of essential festive goods.

“ Moreover, with the Kapit-Song-Kanowit-Sibu road, many people are actually taking advantage of the holiday to go outstation.

“The whole family can travel in a car to Sibu or Kuching to relax after a year of hard work. Now they can spend quality time with their family to strengthen the family bond,” added Kong.