Telupid joins community-based tourism bandwagon

TELUPID (Jan 30): Telupid is following the lead of successful community-based tourism (CoBT) operators by getting on board the bandwagon.

When it comes to the CoBT concept, Telupid does not have it yet. Most attractions are individually and privately owned.

On January 27, the district held its first tourism seminar to educate the local community about CoBT and familiarise them with its possibilities.

The Telupid Tourism Association organized the seminar, supported by the Sabah Tourism Board (STB), Telupid District Office, and Community Development Leader Unit.

The programme, according to STB Chief Financial Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, is the first step toward making Telupid’s community-based and rural tourism as feasible as other districts like Kadamaian, Kota Belud, and Kiulu, Tuaran.

“While the district already has several tourism offerings, its tourism activities can be expanded to make Telupid a more appealing and competitive tourist destination.

“Telupid has a fascinating history to tell in addition to its natural attractions. The STB team is always available to assist the community in generating ideas and instilling enthusiasm about the benefits of tourism.

“There is no end in sight for STB’s support of the rural community,” he said.

When it comes to rural tourism, Julinus believed that the CoBT concept is one of the best approaches for empowering villages and improving the socio-economic of a rural district.

“We encourage Telupid community to explore the CoBT because such concept is sustainable as it emphasizes fostering relationships between travellers and the communities they visit.

“The community must be opened to receiving visitors from all over the world. In the meantime, the local community should learn about tourism and culture in their areas so that visitors can get a better sense of their culture and daily lives,” he said, adding STB is on hand to provide the necessary expertise.

In the seminar programme, Julinus presented talks on Rural Tourism Towards 2025. The seminar received a positive response from the villagers who attended the presentation session conducted by STB.

Also in attendance were Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J. Kurum, Federation of Rural Tourism Association president cum Kadamaian Tourism Association president Walter Kandayon, who also presented a talk on CoBT development, Telupid Tourism Association president Pinus Gondili and STB assistant product manager Dexter Randy.

Meanwhile, Jonnybone, who officiated the seminar, expressed hope to see Telupid develop into an attractive rural tourism destination, adding he would do his best to assist CoBT players in the district.

Apart from the CoBT concept, other potential types of tourism that can be developed in the district is nature, heritage, agrotourism, education, adventure, culture, and food.

Telupid also served as a significant route for the Sandakan Death Marches during WWII, making it an ideal product for the dark tourism concept.

On existing products, visitors can explore Tawai Rainforest Camp, Tawai Waterfall (second highest in Sabah), Eroney Garden Kampung Wasai, Rabbit Garden Kampung Bauto, Titanic Garden Kampung Liningkung, Tuaty Memorial (Death March), and Tingkoyodon Gaab waterfall.