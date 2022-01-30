Thai Embassy to appoint honorary consul in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 30): The Thai Embassy is considering to appoint an honorary consul in Sabah to represent Thailand soon.

Its newly appointed ambassador, Chainarong Keratiyutwong, disclosed this to a Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) delegation who paid a courtesy call on him in Kuala Lumpur recently.

FSI was led by its president, Richard Lim who was accompanied by its Kuala Lumpur representative, Dato’ Alfred Soh.

Chainarong was very happy that FSI is still maintaining a good relationship with the Thai Embassy.

Lim invited Chainarong to attend the Sabah International Expo (SIE) which will held in the Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu in 2023.

“We would like to invite Chainarong Keratiyutwong to participate in our FSI Nite this year also. It will be great if His Excellency can bring in more potential investors from Thailand to Sabah, as we all know that Sabah is a fully potential and strategic place to invest in various industries,” he said.

Lim also introduced the KKIP Autocity to the ambassador. “We know that Thailand has a car racing program every year, and we hope that the specialists and investors from Thailand can come to Sabah to have a look on this Ministry of Industrial Development’s project. It really will be a great opportunity for both countries to come together and make this KKIP Autocity progress and develop to the international standard,” added Lim.

The FSI delegation is planning to visit Thailand Food & Beverages Exhibition (THAIFEX) which will be held in May.

“We also hope the Thai Embassy can bring in some exhibitors from THAIFEX to join us in our SIE too,” said Lim.

Chainarong told Lim he would climb Mount Kinabalu with the Australian, Swiss and Austrian ambassadors in mid-April.

“It will be great if we have the opportunity to meet up with a few ministers of Sabah, and to have a meeting with FSI too during our trip to Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

“We also welcome the FSI delegation to visit Thailand anytime,” added the ambassador.