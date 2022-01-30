US economy grows 6.9 per cent in the fourth quarter

Fundamental outlook

US gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6.9 per cent in the fourth quarter (4Q), exceeding expectations. The US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the rate hike could come as soon as March. As the inflation rose to above two per cent, he also pointed out the tapering of the asset purchase programme but has not specified a time frame.

Last Monday, Dow benchmark fell beyond 1,000 points and recovered to close at 99 points gains at market close. Market sentiment is fearful of a credit tightening as the US inflation reaches its 40-year high.

On Friday, Dow market recovered 564 points after falling for the past three weeks. Market traders have accepted the long awaited outcome of the FOMC meeting and speculated that the market might begin to make a technical correction in February.

German manufacturing PMI rose 60.5 in January, the highest in five months. However, the market sentiment remains jittery in Europe due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

US President Joe Biden has attempted to deter the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the NATO should refrain from expanding its forces eastward into the former Soviet federal states. WTI Crude prices stayed in high demand due to the disruption in oil supplies.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen rose to 115.50 last week as the dollar strengthened. We predict the trend could trade in mixed sentiments and swing from 114 to 116. A sideways momentum is expected unless the price movement breaks beyond the aforementioned range.

Euro/US dollar broke below 1.12 as the dollar gained. This level will become crucial to observe if the prices can recover. If not, the bears could trigger a new downwards trend. We target the range to be contained from 1.10 to 1.12. Beware of a possible reversal above 1.12 that could revoke the bears.

British pound/US dollar saw a bearish trend after it fell beneath 1.355 recently. We foresee the trend could recover and move sideways from 1.335 to 1.355. Traders are reminded to stay cautious due to the growing volatility in the market.

WTI Crude prices stayed high due to high demand as the tension in Russia-Ukraine crisis heightens. The market is trapped from US$84 to US$90 per barrel while waiting for more market fundamental news. We reckoned the market might initiate a new buying frenzy once the bulls break above US$90 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives shot up higher as the Chinese New Year holiday approaches and demand in edible oils rises. April Futures contract settled at RM5,633 per metric tonne on Friday. We foresee a further market short-squeeze that could push prices into higher uncharted territory. The downside support is expected at RM5,450 per metric tonne while topside expected to reach RM5,800 per metric tonne.

Gold prices declined last week after reacting to the rate hike news. The market reached US$1,780 per ounce on Friday and squeezed out long traders again. We project that gold could move into a small recovery but remained within US$1,780 to US$1,810 per ounce. However, traders must stay vigilant of an unexpected fall beneath US$1,780 per ounce that might lead to US$1,760 per ounce before the trend rebounds.

Silver prices broke below US$23.50 per ounce last week, disappointing long traders. We forecast the trend could be supported at US$22 per ounce and move within US$22 to US$23.50 per ounce. The rate hike fear has dampened the buying sentiment in silver and it could take a while to consolidate a new support base at US$22 per ounce. Traders are reminded to be patient.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.