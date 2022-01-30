Worker killed on electricity pole

TAWAU (Jan 30): A local man, believed to be a contractor, was electrocuted while working on an electricity pole at Jalan Bunga Raya, near Taman Eastern TB 158, Lorong 2 Rumah Kampung, here on Sunday.

Foh Soon Kong, 41, died instantly when he came into contact with a life electricity wire around 10.30am.

Tawau fire and rescue chief of operation Kasdi Latimin said a team was dispatched to the location upon receiving a distress call at 10.32am.

Kasdi said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) was called to help disconnect electricity in the area before the body was taken down with a ladder.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedic and the body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 11.36am, said Kasdi.