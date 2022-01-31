17 flood victims evacuated in Marudi

MARUDI (Jan 31): A total of 17 flood victims here were evacuated to the Baram Civic Centre as of 5pm yesterday.

Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government I (Public Health and Housing) Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who visited the flood victims, said they were from seven Kampung Padang Kerbau families.

He said the government would assist them with RM1,000 per family through the Marudi District Office.

“These two or three days some netizens said that the government of the day cannot tackle the problems and that is untrue.

“I have spoken to the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee (Deputy Chief Minister) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas last night to tell him about the flood situation in Beluru and Marudi,” said Penguang.

He added he has proposed a reservoir be constructed here to address the issue of flooding.

As of yesterday, 2,197 food packs, including rice and other essential items, have been distributed to 29 longhouses in the Poyut-Lubok Nibong area of central Baram.

Administrative officer Reagan Edwin said the aid was sent by boat and lorry.