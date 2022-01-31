AEON partners with GrabPay to offer more value to consumers

Partnership is inline with both companies’ efforts to support the digital-first lifestyle and sustainable economic growth in Malaysia

Shoppers get up to 1.8% back in savings when they earn GrabRewards for every GrabPay transaction in all AEON outlets

GrabPay users to receive additional rebate of RM8 till 28 February when they spend in participating AEON outlets

Kuala Lumpur, 20 January 2022 – AEON CO. (M) BHD. (AEON or the Company) collaborates with Grab Malaysia to enable the GrabPay e-wallet as a payment method as the Company continues to provide enhanced digital shopping experience that meets customers’ changing preferences.

The GrabPay ewallet is one of Malaysia’s leading e-wallets that offers Malaysians a convenient, safe and rewarding way to pay for their everyday essentials such as groceries, petrol, bills, food and drinks, rides, online shopping, prepaid reloads and so much more.

According to Dr. Grace Lee, Chief Financial Officer of AEON, “We are grateful to collaborate with Grab Malaysia to offer GrabPay as a payment method. This will provide greater convenience to AEON’s customers and enable them to enjoy savings each time they shop. This collaboration also allows us to tap into the growing number of tech-savvy customers who prefer digital and contactless shopping.”

“We always strive to add value to our services. We have a clear direction to move forward and we will endeavour to further grow the New Retail ecosystem that is demand-based and more attuned to present market dynamics, customer consumption patterns and behaviours. Technology, digitalisation and innovation will be game changers for AEON as we propel into our digital transformation journey,” concluded Dr. Grace.

Priyanka Madan, Head of GrabPay, Grab Malaysia said, “We believe in forging synergistic partnerships to further enable Malaysians to have convenient access to their everyday needs such as groceries and household essentials.

Therefore, we are honoured to be adopted in AEON’s contactless payment ecosystem and support their digital transformation journey. This partnership also reflects our commitment to leverage our innovative and inclusive solutions to serve the digital financial needs of our consumers. With our features like GrabRewards, AEON shoppers can enjoy savings with every transaction that is protected by our multiple safety and security measures.”

In conjunction with the start of the new year and the upcoming Chinese New Year, AEON shoppers who pay via GrabPay will get to enjoy a rebate of RM8 with a minimum purchase of RM88. The campaign takes place from 15 January until 28 February 2022 at AEON Store, AEON MaxValu Prime, AEON Wellness and AEON BiG participating outlets nationwide.

This collaboration between AEON and GrabPay is inline with AEON’s effort in championing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal – Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8). It promotes continuity, inclusivity and sustainable economic growth, and provides suitable employment for all.