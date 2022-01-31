Ang: Success of vaccine roll out bright spark in gloom of pandemic

KUCHING (Jan 31): In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic gloom, social activist Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon sees the success of the roll out of the vaccines as a ray of hope for the people.

In his Chinese New Year message, Ang said traditionally the first buds of spring herald new beginnings, new hopes, new aspirations, but this year with the pandemic raging unabated, the year ahead is clouded by uncertainty and anxiety.

“Some try to believe ‘all is well, we will live with the virus’, yet globally infections surge exponentially, and lives of young and old are lost by the thousands every day, globally coming to 400,000,000 cases confirmed infected, and almost 6,000,000 deaths by the highly contagious and crafty Covid-19 Delta, and now the new highly transmissible variant Omicron,” he pointed out.

Ang said in the fight against the pandemic, everyone has to make sacrifices and suffer the consequences of restrictive measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

He noted the people most adversely affected by the inevitable economic hardship brought about by the pandemic are those in the lower income group.

“Assistance must be given to all, especially those in the lower income groups. Any form of profiteering should not be allowed at all at this trying time.

“Financial institutions which still make enormous profits must not act like a moneymaking machine, not taking into consideration the plight and sufferings of the majority of people.”

He said the ideal New Year resolution for everyone is to be united in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Together we can end this so called ‘new normal’, so we can lead a normal meaningful life of freedom, within the framework of the law, and hopefully, happiness when all can rebuild the almost ruined life and economy.”

Ang opined the battle can be won as one key attribute of the human race is that of optimism, especially in the face of adversity.

“So, with you, I look forward to the Year of the Tiger, one in which all the people face up to the problems we now face and deal with them with determination and fortitude. The future beckons. It is in our hands. God bless us all. Happy New Year,” he added.