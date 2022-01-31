CM: GPS determined to fulfil election manifesto promises

KUCHING (Jan 31): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration will do their level best to fulfil what was promised to the people in the election manifesto, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, this includes ensuring that Sarawak stay on track to become a developed state by 2030 as strategised in the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) with a six to eight per cent growth until 2030.

“To be able to achieve that high rate of growth rate is a tall order, but I am confident that with the solid support of the rakyat (people), and the efficacy of our State Civil Service, Sarawak can become a digital economic power, boast of excellent infrastructure and utilities and the people enjoying high income.

“It is not impossible to achieve if we are all focussed on achieving what we have set out to do. I want our civil servants to work hard to ensure that all projects that have been launched are completed on time or without further delay.

“Now that the pandemic has eased off, there is very little reason for the completion of projects to be delayed for the benefit of the rakyat and to transform our infrastructure,” he said in his Chinese New Year (CNY) 2022 message.

Abang Johari, who led GPS to victory in the 12th state election, also said GPS had triumphed with a 34-point manifesto that has embodied their sincere promise to look after the welfare and interest of Sarawakians and bring the state to greater heights in development.

“We have triumphed because we have shown the people that the GPS is capable of forming a credible government with sound social and economic development policies.”

As the Chief Minister, he said he is very confident that Sarawak can achieve its dream of becoming a developed state by 2030 if the people continue to have the determination and unite for the greater good of Sarawak.

On another note, he said Sarawak government still continues to assist to lessen the burden of the people even as the state enters Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) where most sectors of the economy have been opened and people are allowed to go back to work.

He said as promised, the people are being assisted with non-cash assistance such as discounts to services under Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS 8.0) which he launched last Friday.

“Thanks God we are able to continue with the non-cash assistance, such as discounts to services that people in other areas are not able to enjoy.

“Our ‘revenue reengineering’ has enabled the state to bring in more revenue that are returned to the rakyat in many forms including the various assistance under BKSS 1 to BKSS 8,” he said.

He also pointed out that his GPS administration is an inclusive one that always strives to ensure that no group or race will be excluded from enjoying the benefits of development.

“I dare say that no other states, not even the federal government level, allocates more than 60 per cent of its budget to rural development. Only Sarawak.

“However, urban areas are not being left out. Cities, towns and bazaars need to be modernised with facilities, in particular the public transport system and the creation of Smart Cities,” he said.