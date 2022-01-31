CNY: Yayasan Petronas spreads festive cheers to the needy in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 31): Yayasan Petronas has taken part in spreading festive cheers in conjunction with this Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration to 200 deserving families in Sarawak recently.

This CNY celebration marked the beginning of the lunar year and remained the most important occasion for Chinese families to reunite and spend time together, Petronas said in a statement today.

The joyous occasion was filled with family gatherings and mouth-watering treats which symbolize prosperity, abundance and togetherness, it added.

“In preparation for the Lunar New Year, the family will clean their house thoroughly, prepare food for the feast and make home decorations special to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

“However, the less fortunate may celebrate the occasion in a small or moderate setting as they could not afford to spend much on the new clothes, decorations, fireworks or a good spread of delicacies for New Year’s Eve dinner,” Petronas said.

With that thought in mind, Yayasan Petronas collaborated with the Welfare Department (JKM) to distribute essential food supplies and personal hygiene packages to some 200 low-income families in Kuching and Sibu as part of its Sentuhan Kasih festive programme, the oil giant corporation said.

The Yayasan Petronas Sentuhan Kasih programme to distribute its contributions to 100 deserving families was held on Jan 27 at the Sarawak JKM office here and was witnessed by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Permanent Secretary Datu Dr Rashidah Bolhassan.

Another 100 families in Sibu will receive the contribution soon, Petronas added.

Among the aid recipients this year was Kong Gah Siong, 69, who has been suffering from schizophrenia for over 30 years.

“My brother has been living alone for more than 20 years after he divorced his wife. He used to celebrate Chinese New Year with my family. But he has stopped celebrating with us in the past two years because of Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, we are very thankful to Yayasan Petronas for this contribution. It will enable him to have a more meaningful celebration at his home this year,” said his brother Fabian Kong, 64.

Another recipient Jong Nor Lee, 71, expressed his gratitude to Yayasan Petronas for helping to ease his financial burden in preparing for the Chinese New Year celebration.

“Without this aid, it would be difficult for us because we are not rich. My wife has brain cancer. We are living from hand to mouth. We are totally dependent on our eldest daughter to take care of our daily needs,” he said.

Nor Lee said he used to sell drinks at India Street market. However, due to old age he had to quit his job and relied solely on the monthly financial assistance from JKM.

The Sentuhan Kasih programme is part of Yayasan Petronas’ community well-being and development focus area.

Each year, in conjunction with major celebrations in Malaysia, Yayasan Petronas extends necessities aimed at improving the communities’ well-being and fostering a memorable celebration for the less fortunate during the festive seasons.

This year, Yayasan Petronas distributed the contributions worth of RM355,400 to 1,460 low-income families through JKM, and beneficiaries at nine orphanages across all 13 states and two Federal Territories.