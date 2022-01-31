Customs Dept shuts down two drug trafficking attempts in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 31): The Customs Department has succeeded in stopping attempts to traffic drugs worth a total of RM98,900 here and in Miri.

Two suspects have been arrested and are being investigated under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Customs Department Sarawak acting director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin revealed the first case involved a 30-year-old man, who was arrested outside a bus terminal here on Jan 10 at 2.15pm.

“The suspect was present at the scene to claim a package from Miri that used bus services to send the illicit drugs. The suspect was also suspected to have used bus services several times to transport the drugs between divisions.

“Inspection made on the package led to the discovery of a total of 358 translucent packets containing a crystalline powder believed to be methamphetamine,” he told a press conference today.

Mohd Nadzri said the items are believed to have been bound for customers in Kuching and Samarahan.

He said the gross weight of the crystalline powder was approximately 1.15kg with a street value of RM47,500.

Also seized during the arrest was RM540 and a vehicle worth RM70,000.

“The overall total of seizures was estimated to be around RM117,500,” he said.

Mohd Nadzri explained the modus operandi was to use intercity bus cargo services to traffic drugs into Kuching.

“Drugs are packaged using small quantity packages believed to make it easier for suppliers to channel the items to buyers,” he said.

The suspect has been tentatively charged in a Magistrates’ Court here and is being remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

“The court has also set Feb 18, 2022, for further mention of the case, pending the results of the Department of Chemistry’s analysis,” he said.

For the second case on Jan 24 at 11.17am, a team from the department’s Miri enforcement branch arrested another man at the premises of a courier company.

Mohd Nadzri said the man was in the midst of claiming a package sent from abroad when he was arrested.

“Inspections made on the package led to the discovery of a translucent plastic package containing a white powder, believed to be ketamine, with an estimated weight of 1kg.

“Also found was a packet purporting to be ‘Juice Master’ drinking powder in the suspect’s duffel bag, which when tested is also believed to be ketamine weighing an estimated 28 grams,” he revealed.

He said the total value of the seizures was estimated to be RM51,400.

Mohd Nadzri said the modus operandi was to use inactive company names and addresses to avoid detection by the authorities as well as to use courier services to distribute drugs in Miri.

“The suspect has been remanded and charges were made today in Miri,” he added.

He also reminded the public not to be used as drug mules to collect parcels sent via courier services.

He said from January to September last year, the department seized 33.685kg of drugs and arrested four men and a woman in Sarawak for 13 cases involving RM1.12 million worth of methamphetamine, cannabis, Ecstasy, and ketamine.

“In this regard, the public are called on to help the department to fight the crime of smuggling, especially cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles, and others, and are advised not to get involved in such activities,” he said.

Those with information related to any smuggling can contact 1-800-888855 (toll free) or the nearest Customs office.

The department also pledged to keep the identity of informants confidential.