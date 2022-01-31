Do not get over ‘egg-cited’, avoid panic buying, consumers told

SIBU (Jan 31): There is still sufficient supply of eggs in the market amidst its high demand in the lead up to Chinese New Year, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward has assured.

“Our daily inspection and monitoring found that eggs are still sufficiently available in the market, but with a notably increasing demand ahead of the CNY festival,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Commenting on the current report of shortage of eggs in Miri and Limbang, Kelyn advised consumers to be prudent in their spending and avoid panic buying.

In addition, he reminded traders to abide by the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme, of which stern action would be taken against traders found to be selling sell gazetted items above the set maximum price.