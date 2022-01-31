Fire leaves 77 at 17-door Julau longhouse homeless

SIBU (Jan 31): An early morning fire today razed the 17-door Rumah Rangsa Jimat in Nanga Meluan, Julau to the ground, leaving its 77 residents homeless.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a distress call was received at 4.05am.

A team of firefighters from Bintangor fire station were deployed to the scene, some 60km away, and took an hour to reach the longhouse.

“Upon reaching the scene, the commander of operations confirmed that the fire involved Rumah Rangsa Jimat with 17 doors and not 16 doors, as informed earlier by a member of the public. The longhouse was completely destroyed by the time firefighters reached the site,” said a spokesperson.

The firefighters used water from a fish pond to douse the fire.

Everyone at the longhouse managed to escape unhurt.

According to commander of operations, residents had tried to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful as the flames spread too rapidly.

The fire is believed to have started from door number six and spread to other doors, which eventually engulfed the whole structure in flames.

It also damaged a car, which could not be relocated to a safe location in time.

The cause of the fire and losses have yet to be established.

The operation ended at 6.34am.