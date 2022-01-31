Govt should consider allowing schools, IPTs revert to online sessions, says Don

KUCHING (Jan 31): The Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) should strongly consider allowing schools and institutions of higher education (IPTs) in the country to revert to conducting teaching and learning via online.

In stating this, Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law said there had been a spike in Covid-19 cases involving education clusters.

“Probably, the government should consider another period of time (for physical sessions in schools and IPTs) until we’re really able to control the spread of Covid-19 and our education sector’s environment is really safe and conducive to face-to-face teaching and learning,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muzaffar Syah said in view of some complaints over the setbacks in online teaching and learning, the relevant parties could take the immediate steps to make the necessary improvements and adjustments so that the process could run more smoothly.

“Online teaching-learning is not something new to us. Our country had conducted this in 2020 and 2021, so by now, everyone should already be able to adapt to this modern method of teaching and learning.”

The academician believed that the students would need to feel safe for them to be able to focus on their studies.

“If students felt that they’re not safe and not confident with the environment in schools and IPTs with regard to the spread of Covid-19 and its variants, it would be difficult for them to focus at all,” he pointed out.

Adding on, Muzaffar Syah said the MoE and MoHE should immediately initiate a back-up plan, or ‘Plan B’, in the event that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country continued to increase in the coming days and weeks.

In relation to this, he acknowledged that returning to schools and universities would add to the financial burden of many families, especially those from low-income households.

“The parents have to spend a lot of money as their children prepare for the new school session, or go back to the varsity campus for the new semester.

“It would be a great disappointment and trouble for these students and their parents if the schools and the IPTs were ordered to close again, perhaps for days or weeks, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Thus, it is urgent for the government, through the MoE and MoHE, to immediately come up with a Plan B in dealing with such a circumstance,” he said.