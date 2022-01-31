Hajiji in Sarawak to strengthen existing close ties

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 31): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor arrived in Kuching today with a high-powered delegation for a one-day visit set to further strengthen Sabah’s existing close ties with Sarawak.

In his maiden visit to Kuching as Chief Minister of Sabah, Hajiji met with his Sarawakian counterpart Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the first time since the latter led the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition to a landslide victory in last December’s state election.

Hajiji said apart from personally congratulating Abang Johari on securing a clear mandate to helm the government, the visit was also aimed at exploring new areas of cooperation between the two Bornean states as regional partners in the Federation of Malaysia.

“Sabah and Sarawak have many similarities in terms of culture, history and struggles. Hence, there is much synergy to harness for our common good.

“As members of the MA63 Special Council chaired by the Prime Minister, we have cohesively worked together to push for the momentous passing of the Federal Constitution Amendment 2021 relevant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, last year,” he stressed.

At the meeting, also attended by his Cabinet members, Abang Johari shared his views on several matters including state-federal relations, the need for political stability, Sarawak rights, and the common stand Sarawak and Sabah could take in pursuing state rights.

Hajiji said he and Abang Johari are no strangers, both having been long time friends and colleagues, serving as minister of housing in previous governments.

He also handed over a letter of condolence to the Sarawak government on the demise of its former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng.

Accompanying Hajiji were his three deputies Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya, and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.