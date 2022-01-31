Harden: Study to be held to find out why support for GPS dwindled in Simanggang

SRI AMAN (Jan 31): A post mortem will be conducted to find out why support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) dwindled in Simanggang constituency during the 12th state election, said Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden.

The Simanggang assemblyman said the purpose of the post mortem is also to find out the weakness of GPS in Simanggang and solving it too.

“We must regain the confidence of the voters in Simanggang in GPS which is why we want to conduct the post mortem,” he said in his speech at an event here on Saturday.

During the recent state election, Harden narrowly won the Simanggang seat with only 175 majority votes.

Contesting as a GPS candidate, he polled 3,954 votes while his competitor from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Wilson Entabang was close behind with 3,779 votes

For the record, Harden has successfully defended the Simanggang seat for five terms since 1996 under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket and GPS in 2021.

Harden was attending the 12th State Election GPS Machinery Staff appreciation ceremony and the 2022 Chinese New Year Celebration at a restaurant here organised by the Sri Aman District Chinese Community Leaders Association.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was also present during the event.