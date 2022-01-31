In CNY message, CM says Bukit Assek to be transformed into new, vibrant part of Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 31): Bukit Assek will be turned into a new and vibrant part of Sibu that can attract investment and uplift the economy of Sibu to the next level, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He revealed the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) has been entrusted to spearhead the task to revamp the 500-acre low-lying, water-logged part of Sibu into a modern cityscape.

“Needless to say, development needs proper planning, and the will to drive its implementation. The Batu Kawah area in Kuching is a case in point which has seen considerable development in the past few years because there has been a genuine desire, and the political will to turn the area into another vibrant part of Kuching City.

“In the same vein, and with the same genuine spirit towards progress, I sincerely hope that we can also turn the Bukit Assek area in Sibu into a completely new and thriving part of downtown central business district in Sibu,” he said in his Chinese New Year (CNY) 2022 message.

Abang Johari nonetheless noted it is not an easy task and will certainly take more than a decade to realise.

“But again, with a strong political will, I believe it can be done for the benefit of the people of Sibu, and Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

On another note, Abang Johari as head of GPS said he must thank the people for returning GPS with a resounding mandate as a government to administer the state for the next five years.

“I would like to particularly thank our Chinese friends who have shown tremendous confidence in the GPS administration and my promise of a more meaningful Chinese participation in the government has not been a hollow promise as proven by the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister from the Chinese community,” he said, referring to the appointment of Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as one of the deputy chief ministers.

He also said it was not an easy decision to hold a general election amidst the pandemic and with stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“But somehow the state election must take place as it did because this is the requirement of our State Constitution. Thanks God, the state election has been smooth and there is no post-election Covid spike of late,” he said.

According to him, there is no denial that the pandemic has caused much disruption to personal lives of many and the economy.

“Only our determination against all kinds of criticism and to make changes in the interest of our people and the economy has appeared to bear fruit now that the daily infection rate has gone down to two figures or one-figure sometimes.

“We have entered Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) but still we have to be vigilant to prevent another spike,” he said.

He said Sarawakians should acknowledge that all the hard work of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the frontliners, and the well-rollout vaccination programme, are now paying off.

“I do hope that the few hundred thousands of people who have not come forward to receive their booster doses would do so as soon as possible in order to have their immunity against Covid-19 further strengthened,” he added.

Though the customary open house and house visiting is not allowed under SOP for this year’s CNY, he said this is not a barrier for Sarawakians to strengthen their bond of friendship and the spirit of mutual respect for each other.

“I sincerely hope that you (the celebrants) have a joyous occasion with immediate family members, especially those who have not returned to the family for a long time due to the movement control orders that have been imposed in the last two years.

“The tiger is a magnificent animal that is king of the beast. I was told that according to Chinese tradition, the tiger symbolises strength, braveness and a defender against evil. In the current and difficult situation that we are facing, these traits of the tiger are indeed the qualities that we all need to overcome the challenges that are coming our way and be able to stay on top of adversities.

“May the Year of the Tiger bring us prosperity, strength in unity, good health and the courage to weather any difficulties in the year ahead during this time of the pandemic,” he said.