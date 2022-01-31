King, Queen extend Chinese New Yea greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended their greetings to Malaysians celebrating Chinese New Year.

Their Majesties, in a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts, also expressed hope that the people and their loved ones would be blessed with prosperity, well-being and happiness, and the Chinese New Year celebration would further strengthen unity and the spirit of goodwill among the people of various races, religions and ethnicities.

“Their Majesties also advised members of the public celebrating the festival to always prioritise safety and health by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government,” read the post.

The Chinese New Year celebration begins tomorrow (Feb 1), ushering in the Year of the Tiger. – Bernama