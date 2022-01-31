MAEPS, one of Malaysia’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centres, officially closes on Feb 8

SERDANG (Jan 31): After 14 months of operations the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (PKRC MAEPS 2.0) here will be officially closed on February 8.

It is understood that the last group of Covid-19 patients who received treatment at the PKRC was allowed to leave yesterday.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said the MAEPS PKRC 2.0 was closed after finding that it was no longer economical taking into account operating costs and the declining number of patients.

“We are only closing MAEPS 2.0 Integrated PKRC, not all PKRCs are closed. We are committed to ensuring that there is at least one PKRC operating in each state. We will support the Health Ministry as needed,” he told Bernama today.

Nadma is the agency responsible for the management of PKRCs nationwide.

According to him, currently there are 51 PKRCs operating nationwide with a total capacity of 16,863 beds and 4,061 patients being treated.

Aminuddin said the proposal to close MAEPS PKRC 2.0 had been tabled and agreed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

MAEPS was activated as a PKRC on April 16, 2020, with the intake of Covid-19 patients at the centre only involving non-citizen patients for category one (no symptoms) and category two (mild symptoms), and then closed on July 15 the same year.

On December 9, 2020, the government decided to reactivate the MAEPS PKRC following the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Initially, patient intake only involved non-citizen patients for category one (no symptoms) and category two (mild symptoms) but on January 24, 2021, it was upgraded to the MAEPS Integrated PKRC 2.0 after starting to accept category three patients (pneumonia) and four (requiring respiratory assistance) with moderate symptoms.

During the 14-month period, approximately 166,072 Covid-19 patients were placed in MAEPS PKRC 2.0 comprising category one to four patients.

Aminuddin said following the decision to close the MAEPS 2.0 PKRC, the Selangor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and the Federal Territory JPBN had agreed to open a more cost-effective state PKRC as an alternative.

According to him, category three to five patients will be admitted to the National Leprosy Control Centre (PKKN), Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for geriatric cases and other hospitals around the Klang Valley.

Most patients in categories one and two will undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes, he said. – Bernama