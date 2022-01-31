Motorcyclist from Permyjaya killed in crash

MIRI (Jan 31): A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Jalan Tudan around 4pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as lorry attendant Sofean Shafiee from Desa Indah 2, Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

“Initial investigation at the scene found that the deceased was heading towards Tudan from the Tudan/Kuala Baram traffic light when he lost control of the machine and skidded before ramming into the road divider.

“This resulted in him being thrown off the motorcycle into the opposite lane and hitting the front door of a pick-up truck, which was heading towards Lutong from Tudan,” Alexson said.

He said medical personnel from Miri Hospital pronounced Sofean dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.