Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases today drop to 14, all in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Jan 31): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases today dropped to 14 compared to 18 yesterday, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the SDMC, seven of the cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and seven in Category 2 (mild symptom).

As for the breakdown, Sibu and Limbang each recorded three cases, followed by two each in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, and one each in Samalaju and Selangau.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,823.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued seven compounds for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), all in Kuching.

They were all for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises.

At the same time, the State Health Department has issued 15 SOP compounds, where 12 were served to individuals and three on premises.

Seven of these compound notices were issued in Saratok followed by four in Kuching, two in Bintulu and one each in Samarahan and Serian.

One was issued for failure of individuals to wear face masks in public, three for failure of individuals to register their particulars before entering premises, two for failure of premises to provide hand sanitizers for the public, and eight for other types of SOPs violations (8).

So far since March 11, 2021, the department has issued 701 compound notices in total.