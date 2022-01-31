Solar powered street lights to be installed along Bau-Batu Kitang Road

KUCHING (Jan 31): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved the installation of 285 units of solar powered street lights along the Bau-Batu Kitang Road, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Assistant Minister of Transport II said the Chief Minister agreed with the proposal to install the solar powered lights when it was presented to him during a courtesy call today.

Accompanying Henry in the courtesy call on Abang Johari were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

Henry, who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman, said the installation of solar powered lights is one of the components of the Bau-Batu Kitang Road upgrading project.

“The installation of these 285 units of solar lights is important given the conditions along the Bau-Batu Kitang Road especially at night which can be unsafe.

“This is due to the absence of street lights in some of the road locations as well as uneven and bumpy road surfaces that can endanger road users,” he said in a statement following the courtesy call.

Henry also pointed out the traffic volume at Bau-Batu Kitang Road is very high given that many road users prefer the shorter distance and travel time compared to Bau-Batu Kawa road especially during peak hours in the morning and evening.

“With the approval of this proposal, road users can look forward to a more comfortable and safe journey,” he added.

He also said the placement of the solar powered lights will be at dark spots and overtaking lanes which have been identified.

During the courtesy call, Henry, Lo and Miro also briefed the Chief Minister on the upgrading of the road which is popularly known as the old Bau road.