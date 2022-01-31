Tasty goodies that highlight Lunar New Year festivities

WITH the Lunar New Year celebration kicking off tomorrow, festive decorations and once-in-a-year arrangements should have already occupied a significant space in a Chinese household, with each item conveying auspicious meaning behind it.

For this occasion, food is always the highlight and no doubt, every family would have their own selection, based on traditions passed down from generation to generation. The following lists out the food, including fruits, most commonly available during this celebration.

1. ‘Kuih Bakul’ / ‘Nian Gao’

This traditional cake, made from glutinous rice flour, is perhaps an item most closely-associated with the Chinese New Year celebration. Said to have been around for over 2,000 years, this sweet and sticky treat would also be served as offering to the deities and ancestors. The Mandarin words ‘Nian’ and ‘Gao’ mean ‘Year’ and ‘High’, respectively, conveying the wish for a prosperous year ahead.

2. Spring rolls

Spring rolls are also a favourite pick when it comes to selection of snacks not only for the New Year, but also for many other Chinese festivals. These crispy tubes of deliciousness symbolise wealth and good fortune, due to them resembling ‘gold bars’. The filling can be anything – from minced pork, beef and chicken, to the vegetarian variety. The savoury mix is rolled inside thin dumpling skins and then, deep-fried until golden brown. The name is said to have derived from the tradition of making and eating this snack during the Spring Festival in China. Nowadays, there is also a titbit version of spring rolls, which are much smaller and the filling usually consists of meat floss, crunchy ‘bilis’ (anchovies), dried shrimps and peanuts – or a combination of all these.

3. ‘Kueh Bangkit’

Many Chinese households would serve these ‘melt-in-your-mouth’ cookies at their Lunar New Year open-houses. Tradition has it that ‘kuih bangkit’ was amongst the items meant as altar offerings for the ancestors. It is also a favourite treat amongst the non-Chinese in Malaysia most likely because of its very-local flavour – the key ingredients, after all, are tapioca or sago flour, sugar, coconut milk and pandan essence. The cookies come in many shapes and designs, each with its own symbolism. The most common pattern is the chrysanthemum, which signifies longevity.

4. Sunflower seeds

Locally called ‘kuaci’, sunflower seeds are a perfect accompaniment to conversations between family members, relatives and friends during gatherings. Perhaps, it is because the snack is very addictive – dozens of packets of these seeds could be emptied in a single sitting! The symbolism is that the Chinese character for ‘seeds’ also means ‘children’, so eating sunflower seeds hints the wish for one to bear many children and grandchildren. Apart from sunflower seeds, another favourite ‘kuaci’ is the pumpkin-seed variety.

5. ‘Bak Kwa’

These barbecued pork slices are considered a Hokkien delicacy as it originated from the Fujian Province in China. Apart from being served to guests at open-house gatherings, this dried-meat product can also be presented as gifts. Its salty-sweet tang complements other flavours nicely, making it a favourite item during the Chinese New Year. Many food companies have come up with smaller-sized, vacuum-sealed ‘Bak Kwa’ packs for greater convenience and longer shelf life.

6. Mandarin oranges

By now, many of us have seen hundreds of boxes of these oranges being sold at the supermarkets in days before the Lunar New Year. The reason why Mandarin oranges are regarded as a symbol of wealth and prosperity is because the pronunciation of the Chinese word for the fruit is similar to the one for ‘gold’, plus the bright vibrant colour is easily comparable to the glitter of the precious metal. Giving Mandarin oranges to one’s loved ones, relatives and friends is believed to bring them prosperity and happiness.

7. Pomelo

Also known as ‘shaddock’, this citrus fruit symbolises good luck and strong family unity. Its presence during the Lunar New Year celebration, however, is more for decoration than for eating. It is a common practice among many Chinese families to have a pair of pomelos at home – some believe that the darker the green rind is, the better it is for the fruit to ‘attract’ good luck into their homes.

8. Pineapple

This is another fruit traditionally used in home-decoration for the Chinese New Year, as it signifies wealth and prosperity. In the Hokkien dialect, a pineapple is called ‘Ong Lai’, meaning ‘good fortune is coming’, which fittingly explains the Chinese traditional ritual of rolling a pineapple into a new house as a gesture to ‘welcome all riches to the household’. For many Chinese families, pineapple tarts are a must-have for the New Year, either as an item on the dining table, or as gifts for guests and loved ones.

9. ‘Lucky Bamboo’

Though not a food item, this bright-coloured evergreen stalk with a spiralling end is amongst many popular items on offer in any Chinese New Year sale. Despite its name, this plant is not part of the bamboo family – it is under Dracaena genus, which includes some 120 species of trees and succulent shrubs. The ‘Lucky Bamboo’, by itself, symbolises strength, good fortune and prosperity. These auspicious qualities could be complemented further by combining the decoration with other plants or items, such as red ribbons to represent the fire element or pebbles to represent the earth element.