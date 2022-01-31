Telang Usan folk asked to back Anyi Ngau in parliamentary polls

MIRI (Jan 31): Voters in Telang Usan have been called on to support Baram MP Anyi Ngau during the next parliamentary election.

In making the call, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has many plans for the constituency.

“There are many more things to come in Telang Usan and we hope to be able to work hard to provide the best we can and move forward with support from energetic individuals with strong spirit, including all of you here,” he said during Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan’s 2022 appreciation dinner on Sunday.

He said GPS’ victory during the recent state polls was a collective effort by everyone from top party leaders to grassroot supporters.

“Let us take this moment to strengthen bonds with people around us as close rapport is vital for working well with others to achieve our goals,” he said.

“We as a party, especially the ruling party, cannot make any promise that cannot be fulfilled. We must always maintain a good reputation despite often being exposed to various allegations and accusations.”

He stressed the trust, respect, and support from all who wish to see Telang Usan progress must continue to be earned.

“We will continue to strive to bring about continuous development and services at all times with joy.

“Strong passion and commitment are the driving forces for me and those who I work with for the betterment of our people in Telang Usan,” he added.

PBB Telang Usan currently has over 6,000 members.