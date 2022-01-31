Vet Services Dept to meet ‘rainbow pigeon’ trader in Tumpat to check on birds’ welfare

KOTA BARU (Jan 31): The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will be making a visit to Tumpat soon to find out more details on the emergence of “rainbow pigeon” trading there, and if necessary, dish out some advice as well.

Kelantan DVS deputy director Dr Syarifah Asiah Mohd Amin said the department will investigate reports of pigeons there being spray-painted with rainbow colours before being sold off as pets, adding that such acts could prove detrimental to the birds’ welfare.

“This matter comes under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 722) in which the owners must be responsible for the welfare and needs of their animals.

“However, we will make a visit to get a closer look and provide them (traders) with consultation on the requirements of the law,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

The department is also advising the public not to resort to any abusive acts that can affect their pets’ welfare, she added.

The media reported yesterday how a trader in Kampung Kepulau, Tumpat had resorted to spraying his pigeons with rainbow colours to attract more customers. – Bernama