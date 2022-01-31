‘Year of Water Tiger’ a time to achieve breakthroughs, says fengshui man

SIBU (Jan 31): The ‘Year of the Water Tiger’ is the time to achieve a breakthrough, be it in business, relationships or careers.

However, for that to happen, one must be ready to step out of the comfort zone and proceed to make a difference, said Tang Yew Kai.

“This year is the year of changes, a good year for breakthrough.

“In the past two years, many activities could not be carried out due to Covid-19; this year is a good year to change – maybe you are stuck in a bad relationship for a long time, (this) is the year for you to change.

“(It) is also a challenging year as there are big changes, some of which are rapid. So, you have to be aware,” the founder of Enhance Fengshui Astrology Academy told The Borneo Post here recently.

Elaborating on relationship aspect, Tang, who is more into corporate fengshui, said the changes could mean taking a step forward towards improving an existing relationship, or finding a new one.

“If you’re in a steady relationship that has been going on for quite some time, (it is time) to achieve a breakthrough – obviously, the next step is to tie the knot.

“This is a good year for marriage,” said Tang, who is also a former See Hua Daily News reporter.

On business, he stressed that to achieve a breakthrough, the attitude and the business model must change.

He also outlined a forecast on the economy, specifically sectors that should perform well this year.

In this respect, he predicted favourable outlook for those dealing with branded items.

“Take for example, the luxury fashion brands LV and Bonia – both their share prices, and this sector as a whole, are expected to do well this year.

“And if you are investing in a limited-edition item, say a Rolex watch, you would stand to gain from higher resale value.

“We can invest on items where the value would increase.”

Tang, who had been invited as a guest speaker in programmes run by Astro, ATV and Ai.FM, also foresaw industries related to health sciences to do well this year.

“Perhaps, more countries would recognise the Chinese medicines being used in treating Covid-19.

“Those operating nursing homes and confinement centres (for mothers) are also predicted to perform well, in addition to consultancy works,” he added.

Additionally, Tang believed that there would be a lot of business start-ups this year.

“This year, there would be many of those who want to pursue their ideas further towards carving a career for themselves as they do not want to work for other people.

“It is a good year for business start-ups, and those related to IT (information technology) including gaming, would have good prospects.

“Start-ups that are more to IT create convenience and happiness for the people, give them a sense of hope and provide solutions to their problems.

“This kind of start-up would be easily noticed by investors,” said Tang, who has been in the field of fengshui (geomancy) since 2007.

On the macro level, however, he predicted a global economic downturn this year and thus, he advised everyone to be wary of cash flow – this would include doing diligent ground-work before making any form of investment.

“Put a gold coin inside your wallet to improve your luck, or acquire a gold dragon turtle to enhance wealth.”

On career advancement, Tang advised those who had yet to be noticed by their employer, that ‘it would be time to move on’.

On outlook based on the Chinese horoscope, he said things might not be rosy this year for those under the five zodiac animal signs this year, namely the Tiger, the Snake, the Monkey, the Rooster and the Pig, but for those under the signs of the Rat and the Horse, they could expect to experience good luck.

“To improve your luck, those born in the years of the Tiger, the Snake, the Monkey, the Rooster and the Pig, should come and pray at the temple this March 26 to obtain mercy for any misdeed.

“From the fengshui point of view, put decorations at the northeast corner of your house to enhance your luck,” he suggested.

The Tiger is the third of the total 12 animals represented in the Chinese zodiac. The rest are the Ox, the Goat, the Rabbit, the Dog and the Dragon.