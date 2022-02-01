CM thanks Chinese biz community for ideas in post Covid-19 economic council meetings

KUCHING (Feb 1): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg thanked the Chinese business community for their ideas presented in Post Covid-19 Economic Council meetings.

He said their ideas have been converted into state policies.

“We are ready to develop Sarawak with our economic engine moving forward to a new era,” Abang Johari said in his keynote address during the 2022 Chinese New Year open house held virtually, adding that green economy would be given emphasis next.

“I hope the business community, and our side, will explore using our resources to transform the economy into green economy. Sarawak’s future will be bright — we will move forward together.”

The virtual open house was organised by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Abang Johari, who is also Finance Minister, pointed out that the virtual open house was a manifestation of the state’s successful digital transformation.

He also congratulated SUPP for its massive victory in wresting additional seats from the opposition fold in the recent state election.

“This is an indication that the Year of the Tiger will definitely ‘roar’ in terms of the state developing a high income economy. I hope the Tiger roars to greater heights for many more years.

“This is a tall order, and it will be difficult, but with the resources that we have along with the upgrading of our knowledge, I am sure we can achieve our objective by 2030. We are fortunate to have a good mandate from the people,” said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman.

GPS handsomely won 76 out of the 82 state seats up for grabs in the recent polls.

Meanwhile, in his welcoming remarks, SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian thanked Covid-19 frontliners for their continued battle against the Covid-19 virus.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister also thanked the people for giving SUPP a huge mandate, which would encourage the party to provide better services and do more.

“Nothing stops Sarawakians from coming together to celebrate Chinese New Year, albeit via virtual means, despite living with the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman was also confident that Sarawak could achieve a high-income economy to be marked by an increase in the people’s per capita income from RM5,000 to RM16,000 so that Sarawakians can stand up proudly.

The virtual open house started with a video of a lion dance performance held in front of SUPP headquarters here and ended with videos of Zoom meeting participants, including Abang Johari, tossing ‘yee sang’ and singing Chinese New Year songs.