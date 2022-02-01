Conference for Dayak women on March 18-19

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair (TSEJRC), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in collaboration with Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) and Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) will be organising a national conference on Dayak women themed “Dayak Women Making A Difference”.

The conference will be held on March 18 and 19 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), said the National Conference on Dayak Women Organizing Committee in a statement.

It will be the first ever conference bridging Dayak women in Malaysia and we have lined up prominent Dayak speakers and panels, the committee added.

“The objective of the conference is to create a platform to facilitate discussions and sharing among Dayak women on various dimensions of the social, cultural, and economic world,” said committee co-chairperson Dato Alice Jawan, who is also SIDS president.

“In addition, to bring Dayak women together and therefore empower them to make a difference in the community and nation,” she added.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be officiating at the opening ceremony, whereas Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom will be officiating at the closing.

At the conference’s welcoming dinner on March 18, among those VIPs present would be Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Second Finance and New Economy Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

Four topics entitled ‘Politics and Governance’, ‘Education and Empowerment’, ‘Women, Youth and Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Culture, Heritage and Digitalization’ will be presented at the conference.

Dr Priscilla Ujang from Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd and Senator Susan Chemerai Anding will speak at the conference as keynote speaker and dinner speaker, respectively.

Panel of moderators would be Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan of the UPM, Dr Florianna Lendai Michael Mulok of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Cherry Linda Keripin of (SIDS) and Janet Rata Noel of Tun Jugah Foundation (TJF).

The invited speakers are industry professionals from the private and public sectors namely, Peing Tajang, Dr Lucy Sebli Seidelson, Prof Dr Corina Joseph, Dr Rusea Go, Dr Sarah Flora Samson Juan, Councillor Theresa Dunstan Udam, Dr Usang Ngrambang, Edric Ong, Ranong Peru, Dr Carolina Sandra Giang, Dr Florince Christy, Dr Welyne Jeffrey Jehom, Associate Professor Dr Stanley Bye Kadam Kiai and Assoc Prof Dr Poline Bala.

“All are welcomed to join the conference with registration fee offered from RM100 for students, RM250 is normal rate, and special early bird rate is RM230 that is before Feb 22 2022,” the press statement said.

“Kindly visit the website https://ncdw2022.com/ for more information,” said the statement.