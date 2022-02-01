Covid the uninvited guest as long-separated families reunite for Chinese New Year across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): This Chinese New Year will see many families reuniting for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, even as Omicron continues to make its presence felt.

The general sentiment is that marking the auspicious occasion together, after months of separation, is worth the risk despite the highly infectious nature of the Covid-19 variant.

Unbreakable bonds

One such example is the Lo family from Sabah who has not seen each other in the flesh for almost three years.

The four siblings, who are scattered across Malaysia, and their parents in Kota Kinabalu relied on technology to stay connected even as pandemic-related travel restrictions kept them apart.

“Although we could have travelled before, it did not seem like the right time or circumstances, what with travel quarantines and cases still high,” said Lo Kian Yee, a 37-year-old part-time music teacher and the second-eldest sibling.

The reunion is even more meaningful because their 78-year-old father was hospitalised for heart complications last year.

“My youngest brother lives in KK, so thankfully, he could help my parents throughout the ordeal. We kept in touch but due to my father’s fragile health, we also did not want to risk bringing any viruses from our travels,” she said.

Kian Yee’s return is extra special because her parents met her youngest child for the first time.

Until now, the proud grandparents had only interacted with the two-year-old toddler, who was born shortly after the March 2020 lockdown, via video calls.

Her eldest brother, Jian Yee, flew in from Kuala Lumpur with his family, while youngest sister, Siaw Yee, came from Tawau, on Sabah’s east coast.

During pre-Covid times, the Los organised huge reunion dinners with extended family, which they took turns to host.

Traditional favourites like steamed chicken, steamed fish, Hakka-style pork and yam, stuffed tofu and dumplings, which their mother taught them to make, were always on the menu.

Festive bubbles

The Lo family is not the only ones exercising caution due to the Covid-19 virus, especially with elderly parents in the picture.

Teh Kuan Hong, 29, was happy resume the annual tradition of returning to his hometown of Ipoh to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family.

However, unlike previous years, the reunion dinner only involved close family, with the aim of being as safe as possible.

“Since Covid preventive measures are still in effect, my family and I are celebrating on a small scale. My relatives will most likely be celebrating at home too,” he said.

Similarly, Jade Lee, 28, who is working in Selangor, travelled back to Ipoh for Chinese New Year, but said her family will be celebrating the occasion in a low-key way.

Instead of eating out, the family will cook at home.

Home is where the heart is

Wong Yau Min said he and his family will celebrate moderately in Johor Baru mainly due to the aftermath of floods in Segamat that is adjacent to his hometown of Labis.

“My family is taking it easy this year, as there will be no large-scale celebrations in my hometown of Labis due to recent floods in the area,” he said.

The 40-year-old industrial lubricant representative also said that Omicron was another reason why he was being careful as his daughters are aged four and six.

“I have told my parents and they understand the current situation,” he said, adding that the last time he visited them was in November.

For Johor Baru-based fashion boutique owner Serene Teoh, returning to Muar had always been part of the plan this year despite the threat of Omicron.

“Last year was definitely a letdown for me and my three-year-old daughter as travel restrictions dampened the Chinese New Year spirit.

Teoh said she prefers not to remain in the city, where she does not have any family, during the Chinese New Year holidays.

“It is only me and my three-year-old daughter, so driving back to my hometown of Muar to see my parents and relatives for Chinese New Year makes more sense than staying behind in Johor Baru where I do not have any family members,” she said. — Malay Mail