Forest Dept successfully foils illegal logging attempt in Selangau district

SIBU (Feb 1): The Sarawak Forest Department’s Sibu regional office successfully foiled an illegal logging activity in Tamin, Selangau.

In a statement today, the department said a team of enforcement officers found and foiled tree-felling activity during an enforcement patrol in Mile 36, Jalan Oya in Tamin, Selangau district.

An eight-man strong team rushed to the scene and upon reaching the location, they found seven piles of logs totalling 717 logs of various species and sizes which were believed to have been felled illegally as they were without official tags and markings on both ends of the logs.

However, the value of the seizure cannot be ascertained until further investigation is carried out.

The enforcement team have detained the logs for further investigation and a police report has been made at the Selangau Police Station so that further action can be taken.

According to Sarawak Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad, who confirmed the seizure, an investigation paper will be opened soon to ensure those involved would not be let off the hook.

“Sarawak Forest Department’s enforcement team will continue to patrol regardless of public holidays or weekends,” Hamden said.