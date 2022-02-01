Johor state election should not be taken lightly, says BN deputy chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery has been reminded not to take the upcoming Johor state election lightly.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the coalition should not be carried away by its victory in the Melaka state election and should formulate the best possible strategy to ensure victory in Johor.

“There is no problem or issue in the distribution of seats, which we will do after holding the BN Supreme Committee meeting.

“We will discuss strategies and tactics…the Johor state election is important and will not be easy,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year celebration organised by MCA here today.

When asked on talks of a state election in Kedah, Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said he did not see the need for it at the moment.

An election should not be taken lightly and should be held only when required, he said, adding that the state election in Melaka, and in Johor, had to be held due to lack of a majority in the state legislative assembly. – Bernama