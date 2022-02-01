KPDNHEP: There are enough eggs in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 1): The supply of chicken eggs for local consumption in the market here is adequate, assured Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak enforcement chief Mogan Arumugam.

“A total of 450,000 chicken eggs are supplied to the people in Bintulu for a period of one week.

“Hopefully the people will not engage in panic-buying activities because the shortage of supply is just temporary and KPDNHEP will do its best to overcome any issue that may arise,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Mogan joined the KPDNHEP Bintulu enforcement team to monitor the implementation of Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme for the Chinese New Year (CNY) at one of the supermarkets here.

He said the majority consumers when met supported the implementation of the scheme as an effective way to control the supply and price of essential goods and prevent price hike.

“KPDNHEP enforcement personnel will always be at the locations that attract big crowds for shopping,” said Mogan.

He thus reminded the traders to continue to adhere to the rules and regulations stipulated under the scheme and failure to comply, stern action will be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He pointed out that the ministry remains committed to ensure the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ are protected and not burdened with the increase of living costs.

Under the Skim Harga Maksimum Keluarga Malaysia (SHMKM) from Jan 1 to Feb 4, a total of 12 items have been listed such as chicken, chicken eggs and vegetables.

He said the demand for certain goods were expected to increase during the CNY on Feb 1.

“As a measure to stabilise the price of goods and to ensure enough supplies in the market during the Chinese New Year festive season, the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme is being implemented starting Jan 29 until Feb 4,” he said.

He said the scheme involved six types of foodstuff from seafood, dried food and pork categories.

“KPDNHEP will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry to ensure the availability of supply in the market and enable easy access to get basic necessities during the festive season,” said Mogan.

Traders and the public can check the price of goods that were listed under the scheme at www.kpdnhep.gov.my.

Complaints or inquiries can be channelled to the ministry via WhatsApp on 019-2794317, e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, or by calling 1-800-886-800.