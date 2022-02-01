Man in Miri charged with trafficking over 1kg of drugs

MIRI (Feb 1): A 44-year-old man was charged in a Magistrate’s Court here on Monday for trafficking over 1kg of drugs believed to be ketamine.

No plea was recorded from Pui Yong Seng after the charge framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 was read to him before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu.

The court then set Feb 23 for further mention of the case pending a chemist report.

Based on the charge sheet, Pui allegedly committed the offence at the premises of a courier company in Permyjaya Technology Park in Tudan here around 11.17am on Jan 24.

Customs Department’s prosecuting officer Masdi Umar prosecuted the case while Pui was represented by defence counsel Ranbir Singh Sangha.

Earlier, the suspect was arrested by the Customs Department while he was in the midst of claiming a package sent from abroad.

The package was said to contain a translucent plastic package containing a white powder, believed to be ketamine, with an estimated weight of 1kg.

Also found was a packet purporting to be ‘Juice Master’ drinking powder in the suspect’s duffel bag, which when tested is also believed to be ketamine weighing an estimated 28 grams.

The drugs were estimated to be worth a street value of RM51,400.