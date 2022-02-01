MBJB: Parties may use facilities for poll campaigning under strict rules

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 1): The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has allowed the use of its halls, premises, or any of its facilities for campaigns, meetings, and other politically-related activities for the upcoming Johor state election.

Its mayor, Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman, said the use of facilities for political purposes in conjunction with the state polls will be allowed, but with strict conditions and regulations that have to be complied with.

Among the conditions set is that all activities to be carried out in the hall, premises, or any facility owned by MBJB are allowed provided there is no logo, coat of arms, or any form of political party symbolism displayed during the programme.

“It includes the use of political party logos or symbols as the backdrop, as well as banners, flags or other forms of decoration in or around the hall or premises.

“Another condition is that full payment of the hall rental rate must be made to MBJB in advance, because MBJB’s halls and facilities are public property, so their use must be in the interest and good of the local community,” he said here today.

Mohd Noorazam also reminded all parties to always abide by the rules related to the installation of flags, banners, posters, advertisements, or any campaign-related materials.

“Political parties, in their excitement to conduct campaigns in the near future, must comply with all regulations set to ensure that they do not cause a disturbance, risk of accidents or pollution in the urban area.

“If these political parties wish to put up flags or advertisements then they must obtain MBJB’s approval first and ensure that the installation is only in areas allowed by the Election Commission (EC),” he said. – Bernama