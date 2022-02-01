Miri police issues eight summonses for various traffic offences

MIRI (Feb 31): The Miri police have issued eight summonses for various traffic offences during a snap check on Sunday.

Its Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division (JPJKK) in a statement said the snap check was carried out to curb criminal activities in the district here.

“As a result of the snap checks conducted, eight summonses of various traffic offences have been issued.

“A rider was also detained on suspicion of riding a motorcycle using a fake registration number and brought to Miri Traffic Police station for further action,” read the statement.

The public are encouraged to channel information regarding any related offence to the police by contacting 085-433400.