Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases increases to 17, one in Category 3

KUCHING (Feb 1): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases today increased slightly to 17 compared to 14 yesterday, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the committee, 11 of the cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), five in Category 2 (mild symptom) and one in Category 3 involving lung infection.

As for the breakdown, Kuching registered the most cases today at eight, followed by Sibu and Miri with three cases each, and Bintulu, Kapit and Song with one case each.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 252,840.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 20 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

SDMC revealed that 14 of the compounds were issued in Sibu and six in Kuching, where 14 were for physical distancing violations and six for not wearing face masks.

Thus far the state police have issued a total of 13,110 SOP compounds.