Ukraine Open: Malaysian shuttlers Weijie-Hang Yee clinch men’s double title

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair of Chia Weijie-Low Hang Yee clinched their first international title of the 2022 season at the Ukraine Open after beating Danish pair Emil Lauritzen-Mads Vestergaard in three epic sets on Sunday.

Weijie-Hang Yee, however, started somewhat shaky when they lost narrowly in the first set 19-21 before bouncing back to claim the title by winning the next two sets in 22-20, 23-21.

The win was certainly a ‘tonic’ for their frustration after losing in the Swedish Open final to Singapore duo Danny Bawa Chrisnanta-Andy Kwek 13-21, 21-23 last week.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a post on their official Facebook account today congratulated the young pair.

However, men’s singles player Ong Ken Yon’s dream of wining his first international title at the tournament was dashed by third seed Christo Popov of France who beat him 21-14 22-20 in the final. – Bernama