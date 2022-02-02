Captured wild elephant in Terengganu dies before relocation

JERTIH (Feb 2): The male elephant captured in Kampung Padang Tapong, here on Saturday was found dead Monday.

Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Loo Kean Seong said the elephant, aged 15, died at about 2.30pm.

“I received the sad news from a staff member working in the field and a post-mortem has been done to determine the cause of death.

“I am waiting for the post-mortem report. The elephant will be buried at the spot where it was chained,” Loo said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He said the elephant, which weighed about two tonnes, was supposed to have been relocated with the help of tame elephants today.

Perhilitan sprung into action after receiving complaints from villagers that the wild bull elephant had been roaming the village of late.

On Saturday, the department subdued it with tranquilizers before it was chained to a tree pending relocation. – Bernama