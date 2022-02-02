Cops bust illegal online gambling call centres at Jalan Song

KUCHING (Feb 2): The police have busted two illegal online gambling call centres being run in an apartment at Jalan Song here Monday night.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the call centres have carried out around RM405,000 worth in transactions for online gambling activities since they started about four and five months ago respectively.

He added that these call centres operated 24 hours a day.

“The raids were conducted simultaneously at around 10.30pm yesterday (Monday) as part of an integrated operation on Chinese New Year eve,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahsmon said police arrested eight Indonesian men aged between 15 to 30 believed to be operators of the gambling call centres.

He said the operators had worked there since September and October last year, adding that they were each paid between RM1,300 to RM1,500 including bonuses based on profits per month.

Some of them, he added, did not possess valid travel documents as well as expired passports.

All of the suspects are being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The eight immigrant workers were also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“All eight suspects are detained for 14 days starting Feb 1 to 15 to assist in investigation,” said Ahsmon.