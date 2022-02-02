Indonesia and Singapore urge Myanmar to take immediate action to implement 5-PCs

JAKARTA (Feb 2): As today marked the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, Indonesia and Singapore strongly deplored the coup and urged the military junta to implement the five-point consensus (5-PCs) with no further delay.

Myanmar’s military must immediately provide access to the Asean special envoy, to commence duty based on Asean leaders’ mandate, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“As a family, Asean has extended a helping hand through the 5-PCs. Unfortunately, to date, there has not been significant progress on the implementation of the 5-PCs,” the statement read.

Indonesia will also continue to provide assistance, the ministry said, adding that the safety and wellbeing of the Myanmar people has been the country’s top priority.

The largest country in Southeast Asia also appreciates the international community’s support for the Asean’s 5-PCs to deal with the crisis in Myanmar.

On January 23, President Joko Widodo expressed regret that the military junta “did not commit to implement the 5PCs during the Cambodian Prime Minister and current Asean chair Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit last month.

The disappointment was conveyed during his phone call with Hun Sen at the Cambodian government’s request.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the republic said it remained deeply concerned on the situation in Myanmar, and is disappointed with the lack of progress in the implementation of the Asean 5-PCs.

It urged the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the 5-PCs, including by facilitating the Special Envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned.

Singapore also called for the release of all political detainees including U Win Myint, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and foreign detainees, and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar.

“Conditions in Myanmar for the people continue to deteriorate,” it said.

“Singapore remains committed to supporting Asean’s efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar,” said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement today.

Myanmar has been going through upheaval since Feb 1, 2021 when armed forces chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi with more than 1,000 people reported killed in the following unrest. – Bernama