Kuala Besut boat collision: Association says ready to cooperate in probe

JERTIH (Feb 2): While admitting weaknesses in standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance among its members, the Kuala Besut Tourist Boat Operators Association said it is willing to cooperate in the investigation on the boat collision incident on Monday.

Its chairman Mohamad Khaizul Che Mohamad Noor said the association regretted the incident and apologised to all the victims involved and their families.

“During the incident, many boat operators near the jetty immediately provided assistance by sending the victims to the Kuala Besut Health Clinic for early treatment.

“We hope all the victims who are being treated at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) will recover soon. We also welcome any improvement such as training or spot checks on boat drivers for the safety of passengers,” he told Bernama.

Mohamad Khaizul added that since its inception in 2019, a total of 66 tourist boat operators have registered with the association.

In the 3.30pm incident on January 31, a tourist boat from Pulau Perhentian ferrying 29 passengers collided with a boat carrying three fishermen at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty.

All passengers and crew members of both boats fell into the water, but they were rescued by members of the police, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the public.

Currently, seven individuals — two adults and five children, aged between four and 70 — are still being treated at the HSNZ.

A Bernama check at the Kuala Besut tourism jetty found that tourist arrivals were not affected by the incident and the day trip packages to Pulau Perhentian continue to receive good response.

Some tourists were seen taking boats from the illegal private jetties despite being aware that the boat may not have a licence or permit from the Marine Department, carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity and not emphasising wearing safety jackets.

Owner of Perhentian Sunny Travel Sdn Bhd Suziana Mohammad said so far, there were no reports of tourists cancelling their bookings due to safety concerns in light of the recent incident.

“Boat drivers are often reminded to focus when bringing tourists to the island because a little negligence can lead to big disasters.

“Hopefully, this incident will open the eyes of more parties to continue to monitor irresponsible activities that will only worsen the tourism industry in Pulau Perhentian,” said Suziana who has been providing tour packages to Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Redang and Pulau Kapas for more than 20 years. – Bernama