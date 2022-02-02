Locals should be given management opportunities in companies, says Minister

TANJONG KARANG (Feb 2): Companies should give opportunities to locals to be absorbed into the organisation besides looking after their interests and welfare at work, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said that with the wellbeing taken care of, it was possible to produce staff who could be absorbed into the management of the company’s branches.

“We have to admit that employers now are facing staffing issues. Employment opportunities are given to those who are diligent and able to work and manage the company’s branches,” he said after inaugurating the office of Chinta Rich Sdn Bhd here today.

Chinta Rich is popular for its social media hit “Nasi Goreng Melimpah”.

Managing director Nor Anita Kasim, who is the daughter of the Chinta Rich entrepreneur here, said the company plans to open a branch in Klebang, Melaka soon.

Noh said young people should be given business exposure at an early age in order for them to ultimately reach international heights in business. – Bernama