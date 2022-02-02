Malaysia records seven new Covid-19 deaths, including one brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Malaysia added another seven new deaths to its Covid-19 fatality numbers, bringing the total to 31,985 deaths since the pandemic hit.

One patient was brought-in-dead, putting the number of such cases at 6,447 nationwide, to date.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged 5,566 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with the latest figure representing an increase from 4,774 infections a day prior, after a two-day streak of recording below 5,000 mark.

It also brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,876,324 to date. – Malay Mail

