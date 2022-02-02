MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning in Sabah, Sarawak from Feb 5-7

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has forecast continuous rain in eastern Sabah as well as in central and western Sarawak from Feb 5 to 7.

This is a follow-up to a meteorological analysis released by MetMalaysia together with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and Global Forecast System, which shows that easterly winds are expected to occur in the region until Feb 9.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said it expected humid weather and morning showers in several coastal districts on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, namely in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang in the mornings.

Meanwhile, West Coast states such as Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka are expected to experience thunderstorms in the afternoons, and northern parts of the Peninsula are expected to experience hot weather with less rainfall.

Strong winds and rough seas (first category) warnings have also been issued for the waters of the South China Sea and the Sulu Sea until Feb 7. – Bernama