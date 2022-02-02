Minister: Media practitioners must uphold mews reporting principles

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Media practitioners need to uphold the principles of accurate and ethical news reporting at all times, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said it would enhance the integrity of the media itself.

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in particular, received many complaints about media practitioners involving conventional media, online media and social media violating ethics and laws, he said.

“In this regard I believe all media practitioners have the ability to make their own assessments and the moral strength to always abide by the law and maintain journalism ethics in every news reporting.

“Although the government respects the principle of press freedom, but all parties must be accountable for the news and reports (they) published,” he said in a statement today.

Annuar said any reporting that violated the rights of others or the law must be avoided because it could result in the media facing legal action under the Penal Code. – Bernama