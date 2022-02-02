Ministry studying audit report method to measure quality of internet access

KOTA BHARU (Feb 2): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is looking at a more comprehensive audit report process to measure the quality and performance of internet access throughout the country.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the details were being discussed with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ensure it could be implemented with the best method.

“We have also instructed the MCMC at the state level to always audit areas often experiencing ‘blind spots’, unstable supply apart from having to do a study together with the Telcos involved.

“Now we have empowered every state and MCMC has set up state offices to see the problems that still occur in the areas,” he told reporters after chairing the Ketereh UMNO division meeting and launching the rice automatic dispensing machine at the Yayasan Kemiskinan Kelantan (YKK) Complex here today.

Annuar, who is Ketereh MP, said the audit process should be done to improve existing weaknesses and to avoid relying on reports from Telco companies alone.

“When I visited an area, I will make a random check of the internet in that area and will compare it with the reports received.

“Sometimes the reports are not the same as the internet situation in the area. I hope the Telcos involved will have a responsible attitude,” he said.

On the digital transformation programme of the Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centres (PEDi), Annuar said the remaining 200 PEDi were expected to be fully established within two years at the latest.

“Setting up a PEDi depends on many things such as getting a Telco, renting premises and recruiting staff for each PEDi as well as having organised programmes.

“This process cannot be done in a week or two,” he said. – Bernama